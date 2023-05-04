Pune-Born Architect Sourabh Phadke Invited to King Charles III’s Coronation

Sourabh Phadke, an architect and teacher born in Pune, Maharashtra, is one of the few Indians invited to King Charles III’s coronation. The event is set to take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.

A trained architect, the 38-year-old joined The Prince’s Foundation’s Traditional Building Skills programme and specialised as a stonemason. He was chosen to be on the royal guest list for his association with the foundation and his outstanding artistry.

“It's still sinking in, and I don’t know what to expect, considering I’ve never been to a Coronation before. It’s with that spirit in mind that I’m approaching it,” Sourabh Phadke said in an interview with PTI.

Established in 1986 by King Charles III, The Prince’s Foundation is an educational charity to promote design and architecture.

The Foundations Traditional Building Skill programme, which was based at Dumfries House in Ayrshire, where The Prince’s Foundation is headquartered in Scotland, was where his work stood out. He also contributed to building a new education pavilion on the estate with his peers.