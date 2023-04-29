Sonam Kapoor to Perform at King Charles III's Coronation in London

A number of film and music stars are all set to perform at King Charles III's coronation, to be held on 7 May. The celebrities include Tom Cruise, music group The Pussycat Dolls and even actor Sonam Kapoor.

As per a report by Variety, Sonam will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ Sonam is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.