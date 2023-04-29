ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam Kapoor to Perform at King Charles III's Coronation in London

Apart from Sonam, Tom Cruise, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie will also be performing at King Charles' coronation.

A number of film and music stars are all set to perform at King Charles III's coronation, to be held on 7 May. The celebrities include Tom Cruise, music group The Pussycat Dolls and even actor Sonam Kapoor.

As per a report by Variety, Sonam will ‘appear on stage to deliver a spoken word performance to introduce the Commonwealth virtual choir.’ Sonam is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu.

Sonam will be joined by the likes of Katy Perry and Lionel Richie, who were invited as guests earlier this month. Downton Abbey and Paddington star Hugh Bonneville will host the proceedings, which are being produced by BBC Studios. This will be Sonam's first royal appearance.

"The Service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. As previously announced, the Service will reflect the Monarch's role today and look towards the future while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry," read Buckingham Palace's release. The coronation is on 6 May and a concert will be held on 7 May.

