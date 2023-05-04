King Charles III Coronation Ceremony: Check Date, Time and Live Streaming Detail

King Charles III coronation logo
(Image: The verge)
Only three days are left before the coronation of King Charles III and the people who closely follow the life of the royal fans cannot hold their excitement. We can expect hundreds of thousands of spectators in London on Saturday who will be there to catch a glimpse of Charles and Camilla as they proceed towards Westminster Abbey. There will be people from abroad, besides invited guests, world leaders and dignitaries in the coronation ceremony.
Let's have a look at the details of the below so as about the kings Charles III coronation.
The coronation of King Charles III is scheduled to be conducted on 6 May 2023 in London.
The coronation celebrations of King Charles III will begin at 10:20 AM (London time) with a procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. The ceremony will start at around 3:30 PM as per India
In the coronation ceremony, King Charles III will be crowned king at the ceremony to formalize the transfer of power and his role as the head of the Church of England.
In the sacred part of the service, the Archbishop of Canterbury will anoint the king with oil, consecrating him and setting him apart from his subjects. Then the presentation of the coronation regalia will take place, sacred objects like the orb and scepter that symbolize the monarch’s power and responsibilities.
Members of the House of Lords from the Hindu, Jewish, Muslim and Sikh traditions will present the king with objects with no explicit Christian symbolism.
The new king will be crowned and the refrain ‘God Save the King’ will echo through the Abbey.
Camilla will then be anointed, in a form similar to that of Queen Elizabeth, the queen mother, in 1937.
Broadcast coverage of the coronation is expected to start around 5 AM as per London time and the ceremony will be live broadcasted on BBC One and BBC radio.
Viewers in the UK will be able to stream the coronation live on BBC iPlayer. News channels like ABC, Sky News and Fox News will also livestream the coronation on YouTube.
