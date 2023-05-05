Prince’s Trust Global Award Recipient Gulfsha Invited to The Coronation

Gulfsha, a 33-year-old resident from Delhi’s Kadampuri locality, is among the few Indians invited to King Charles III’s coronation.
(Photo Courtesy: princestrustinternational.org)
The royal event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday, May 6.
She was awarded the Prince’s Trust Global Award at the British High Commissioner’s residence in New Delhi in January 2023, where she went to accept the honour with her mother. The award, sponsored by the Aga Khan Foundation, recognises an outstanding young person from a Prince’s Trust programme across the world.
Coming from a modest family, the Delhite dreamed of pursuing a higher education. She finished her schooling in a government school in her locality. Later on to complete a polytechnic diploma in architecture from Aryabhata Institute, despite facing resistance from her family because of it being a male-dominated profession.
The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be the major cause of financial hardship for Gulfsha and her family, where she is one of six siblings. Owing to issues in commuting and her lack of essential employability skills and digital literacy, the architecture graduate was unable to secure a job.
Subsequently, she signed up to the Get Into programme after hearing about it at college. The programme is an eight-week long training course that aims to help young people from low-income backgrounds hone employability skills which are essential in the digital world. Following its completion, she managed to secure a job at a construction consultancy firm.
In recognition of her achievements, Gulfsha was named the Prince’s Trust Global Award winner in 2022.
Established in 2015 by King Charles III, the Prince’s Trust International supports young people from around the world to tackle the global crisis in youth unemployment.
