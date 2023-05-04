King Charles III, Queen Camilla Choose Indian Designer's Outfits for Coronation

King Charles III with Queen Camilla.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Indian designers have been making the country proud on global platforms. Recently, actor Alia Bhatt shined in a Prabal Gurung outfit for her debut appearance at the 2023 Met Gala.
Now, yet another Indian designer, Priyanka Mallick, has been chosen to design the outfits of King Charles III and his wife, Queen Camilla, for the King's coronation ceremony, which will take place on 6 May.
Mallick, who hails from West Bengal, received a letter from the British Royal Family, in which she was praised by the Queen of Consort, for designing her dress.
As per reports, Mallick has designed the outfits with local input and stylists from London. The British monarch is expected to flaunt a broach, while the Queen will reportedly wear a red dress.
"I would like to thank you, on behalf of The Queen Consort, for so kindly sending your lovely dress design. Her Majesty was touched that you would think of her in this way and would have me thank you for taking the time to send us your sketches. You are a very talented artist. This comes with the Queen Consort's warmest thanks," the letter said, according to a Times Now report.
For the uninitiated, King Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey alongside Queen Camilla during a spiritual service. Following a procession from Buckingham Palace, the coronation ceremony will begin at 1000 GMT (3.30 pm IST).
