Week after PM Modi's Russia Visit, Indians 'Trapped' in War Yet to be Rescued

"Two days after the prime minister (Narendra Modi) visited Russia, they sent Gagandeep back to the war front. We haven't been able to contact him. He only told us this when he came back to the army camp for some work, a few days later," said Gagandeep's brother Mandeep Singh, sounding worried about his fate.

He told The Quint over a phone call that the family – back in Punjab's Gurdaspur district – again lost all contact with Gagandeep for the next few days, only to get a second distressing message from him on Sunday, 14 July.