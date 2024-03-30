Month on, 7 Indians 'Trapped' in Russia Beg For Help Amid 'War Rukwa Di' Claims

(Video Editor: Nitin Bisht)

"Hello, brother. I have a request for you... Via your news (portal), can you please put pressure on the government or the Ministry of External Affairs, and help us? There is a lot of danger here. They can take us back to the frontline anytime."

Harsh Kumar, 20, sent us this voice note on WhatsApp on Thursday, 28 March, seeking The Quint's help in getting him rescued.

A Karnal resident, Harsh is among the seven Indian tourists who have been "trapped" in the Russia-Ukraine warzone for more than a month, after a travel agent allegedly "duped" them into joining the Russian Army in January 2024.

The Quint had on March 7 reported how these seven tourists were left stranded in Belarus, after a travel agent allegedly took left them there on the pretext of "exploring Russia".

They told us they were later arrested by the Russian Army, which asked them to either join the army as 'helpers' or "serve 10 years in jail".