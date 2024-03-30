Month on, 7 Indians 'Trapped' in Russia Beg For Help Amid 'War Rukwa Di' Claims

Month on, seven Indians "duped" into fighting the Russia-Ukraine War are yet to be rescued by the government.
"Hello, brother. I have a request for you... Via your news (portal), can you please put pressure on the government or the Ministry of External Affairs, and help us? There is a lot of danger here. They can take us back to the frontline anytime."
Harsh Kumar, 20, sent us this voice note on WhatsApp on Thursday, 28 March, seeking The Quint's help in getting him rescued.
A Karnal resident, Harsh is among the seven Indian tourists who have been "trapped" in the Russia-Ukraine warzone for more than a month, after a travel agent allegedly "duped" them into joining the Russian Army in January 2024.
The Quint had on March 7 reported how these seven tourists were left stranded in Belarus, after a travel agent allegedly took left them there on the pretext of "exploring Russia".
They told us they were later arrested by the Russian Army, which asked them to either join the army as 'helpers' or "serve 10 years in jail".
This group of seven 'stranded' tourists have released at least four video appeals on social media till now, pleading to the Indian government to rescue them. The first two videos were released on March 3 & 4 — by Gurdaspur's Gagandeep Singh and Harsh, respectively.
Harsh released the third video on March 17.
The latest video was released on March 29.
In this video message, Harsh reiterated: "It's very dangerous here. The Russian Army had just sent us to the frontline for 10 days. If they send us back, even our dead bodies might not return. Please rescue us."
The Quint had reported on March 10 how all seven of them complained of being ill and not getting any medicines.
They told us they were having fever and vomiting, and were being made to dig trenches at an army camp.
In the first week of March, the seven men were being kept at a Russian army camp in the war-torn Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Harsh sent us his current location on March 28, which, when opened on Google Maps, took us to Sadove in the Zaporizhzhia city of Ukraine.
Harsh Kumar's location on 28 March took us to Sadove in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022, both Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia have been in the news for facing massive destruction.
Meanwhile, even a month after the first video appeal came out, the Ministry of External Affairs has been unable to rescue these seven stranded tourists.
Apart from Harsh and Gagandeep, who have been in touch with us over the last month, the other five men have been identified by The Quint as — Gurpreet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Naraian Singh, and Abhishek.
Meanwhile, at least two Indian citizens — Hyderabad's Mohammed Asfan and Gujarat's Hemil Mangukiya — have died fighting the Russia-Ukraine war, after falling prey to various job scams.
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had on 8 March cautioned Indians here and abroad "not to fall for such Russian Army job scams." The MEA had earlier also stated that at least "20-odd Indians" stranded in Russia had contacted the Indian government, seeking rescue.
The Quint has reached out to the MEA, the Indian Embassy in Russia, and the Russian Embassy in India, for comments. This story shall be updated once a response is received from them.
