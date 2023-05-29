New UK Immigration Rules: Indian Students Now Prefer Countries Like US, France

According to a statement released by the Home Office, led by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, non-research post-graduation students from overseas, including India, will no longer be permitted to have their family members or dependents accompany them to the UK. The Home Office said the regulations will be enacted in January 2024.

“Around 1,36,000 visas were granted to dependants of sponsored students in the year ending December 2022, a more than eight-fold increase from 16,000 in 2019, when the Government’s commitment to lower net migration was made,” said Braverman.

Reacting to this, the UK Home Office introduced a new immigration regulation, which will be enacted in January 2024, prohibiting international students from bringing their family members to the country on a student visa on all but postgraduate research routes. On top of this, overseas students can only switch from the student visa route to the work route once their studies are completed to prevent misuse of the visa system.

The current graduate visa rules allow postgraduate students to reside in the UK with their dependents, stay for two more years after completing their course and pay for a post-study graduate visa.