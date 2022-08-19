India To Surpass China In Number Of Overseas Students In UK In 2023

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India To Surpass China In Number Of Overseas Students In UK In 2023

The number of visas issued to Indian students increased from 20,000 five years ago to one lakh in 2021 in the UK.
The UK is one of the most popular destinations for Indian students studying abroad. | (Image: Shruti Mathur/ The Quint)
India is more likely to overtake China when it comes to the number of overseas students headed to the United Kingdom this year.

According to the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, the number of visas issued to Indian students increased from 20,000 five years ago to one lakh in 2021. This number is likely to rise, he said, according to Money Control.

In 2022, the number of Indian students on British campuses would surpass China, said Ellis.

"We issued roughly 1,00,000 student visas last academic year. We hope to beat the record of last year. There's been a huge growth in Indian student numbers to the UK. We've got down to somewhere very low, less than 20,000 four or five years ago, now it's up to 100,000, we want to go even higher. It could be that this year India overtakes China in terms of students coming to the UK."
Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.

Britain has offered 75 Chevening scholarships to students from India to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. The number of Chevening scholarships that are being given to Indian students might be able to increase from 2023 if more sponsors take part.

In a recent memorandum of understanding, India and the UK, recognised the mutually beneficial educational qualifications inclusive of maritime education and even agreed upon "a framework for healthcare workers".

This particular MoU would facilitate the "recognition of the UK's master's degree by Indian authorities, which would be particularly relevant if one is seeking a government job or wishing to do a PhD in Britain."

This move is designed to instil confidence and trust among the nations and develop a better flow of people between India and the UK.

