India To Surpass China In Number Of Overseas Students In UK In 2023

India is more likely to overtake China when it comes to the number of overseas students headed to the United Kingdom this year.

According to the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, the number of visas issued to Indian students increased from 20,000 five years ago to one lakh in 2021. This number is likely to rise, he said, according to Money Control.

In 2022, the number of Indian students on British campuses would surpass China, said Ellis.