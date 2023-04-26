Indians Overtake Albanians to Become Second Largest Migrant Group in The UK

Weapons and cash suspected of being linked to criminal activity were also seized during the crackdown. Following searches of properties linked to the arrests, a Home Office statement mentioned that imitation firearms and other types of weapons were found. More than 4,500 pounds of these weapons were seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Most of the arrested illegal migrants were Brazilian nationals, along with a few Indian and Algerian nationals.

“Illegal working damages our communities, cheats honest workers out of employment and defrauds the public purse. As the Prime Minister has set out, we are committed to going further and faster to prevent the abuse of our laws and borders,” said Suella Braverman, Britain’s Indian-origin Home Secretary.