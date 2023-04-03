Donald Trump’s Indictment: Indian Americans Are Rallying Along Party Lines

Donald Trump’s indictment is again bringing to the fore his charged base in a politically partisan America. Irrespective of the outcome of the lawsuit and possible charges, they remain loyal as they were seven years back when he famously bragged about his ‘incredible’ supporters who would vote for him even if he were to commit a capital crime.

In January 2016, at an Iowa campaign event, he had spoken, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?"

The reactions to his indictment now follow the familiar pattern that his brash line brought then – his audiences love him, and his opponents want to use it to quash him.