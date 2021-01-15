Trump’s Second Impeachment Is Just the Beginning of His Legal Woes

As president, Trump was protected from prosecution because of a long-standing Justice Department policy that sitting presidents cannot be charged with unlawful behaviour that occurs while in office . Rather, Congress, via impeachment, has the power to punish a president for wrongdoing.

But with the end of Trump’s presidency, the US attorney general in the Biden administration could charge him for criminal wrongdoing that occurred while he was in office. The federal government could begin to investigate Trump for income tax evasion while he was in office and prior to his election in 2016.