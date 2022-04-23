3 Injured in US Shooting in Posh Washington Locality, No Suspects Yet

Three persons were shot on Friday, 20 April, afternoon when a 23-year-old opened fire in an upscale neighbourhood in the capital city of the United States, police said.

Of the injured, two adults who were in critical but stable condition and a girl sustained a minor gunshot wound, assistant police chief Stuart Emerman told AFP.

The residents in Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighbourhood of Washington have been evacuated and the area is on lockdown since the shooting. The police don't have any leads on the suspects or the motive.

The neighbourhood is home to a secondary school, a university and a number of embassies.

Police were seen pointing weapons upward at the buildings while the residents were escorted to safety.

"Active shooting incident near student housing located on Van Ness Street/Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspect remains on the loose," the University of the District of Columbia said in a tweeted statement.