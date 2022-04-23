ADVERTISEMENT

3 Injured in US Shooting in Posh Washington Locality, No Suspects Yet

The Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighbourhood of Washington is on lockdown since the shooting.

Three persons were shot on Friday, 20 April, afternoon when a 23-year-old opened fire in an upscale neighbourhood in the capital city of the United States, police said.

Of the injured, two adults who were in critical but stable condition and a girl sustained a minor gunshot wound, assistant police chief Stuart Emerman told AFP.

The residents in Connecticut Avenue-Van Ness neighbourhood of Washington have been evacuated and the area is on lockdown since the shooting. The police don't have any leads on the suspects or the motive. A

The neighbourhood is home to a secondary school, a university and a number of embassies.

Police were seen pointing weapons upward at the buildings while the residents were escorted to safety.

"Active shooting incident near student housing located on Van Ness Street/Connecticut Avenue NW. The suspect remains on the loose," the University of the District of Columbia said in a tweeted statement.

(With inputs from AFP)

