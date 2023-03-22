Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels Case: What’s the Recipe To Arrest a Past President?

Federal charges and an arrest may be on the cards for former United States President Donald Trump for allegedly covering up payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels in the midst of his 2016 Presidential Campaign.

The businessman-turned-politician was expected to be arrested and indicted by a grand jury by Monday, but some reports claimed that he might be arrested by Wednesday, 22 March.

The Quint explains the possible aftermath of Trump's looming arrest, as the former president readies for another presidential battle.

If you're unfamiliar with the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels case, click on the tab below to read more about the scandal.