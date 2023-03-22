Fact-Check: AI-Generated Images Shared as Donald Trump Getting Arrested in USA

A set of photographs showing the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J Trump, being taken away by the police has gone viral.

Trump, on Saturday, 18 March, said that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday over a case of hush money that he allegedly paid to an adult film actress before the 2016 elections.

The claim: Those sharing the images have claimed that the police arrested the former president.

"Donald Trump has been arrested downtown Washington DC," said one of the posts.