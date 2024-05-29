Explained: Why is Canada 'Probing' India's Role in Ripudaman Malik's Murder?

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), however, told The Quint they "do not confirm the possible involvement of any person, business or entity in any investigation until such time as charges have been laid."

The CBC report also said that authorities had issued a warning to Ripudaman Singh Malik's son Hardeep Malik of a potential threat to his life.

However, the RCMP did not confirm this development.

"To ensure the safety and privacy of those who may be subject to threats, as well as to ensure the integrity of our operations, the RCMP does not confirm whether any individual may be subject to a duty to warn," they told The Quint, adding, "As with any offence, police will investigate to gather all available evidence in support of a potential prosecution."

While the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has consistently denied allegations made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year that the Indian government played a role in carrying out Nijjar's assassination, they haven't yet reacted to the latest allegations regarding Malik's murder. Mails sent by The Quint to the MEA have also gone unanswered so far.

Who was Ripudaman Singh Malik? What kind of theories have been floated surrounding his death? And what does the CBC News report allege? We explain.