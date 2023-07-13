The Suspicious Deaths of Khalistani Extremists: Who is Behind What?

The hullabaloo around Khalistan, within India, is usually mixed with communal biases of the society. There definitely are political forces attempting Sikh-Hindu divide, it has been quite evident in the cases of farmers' protests or the Amritpal saga. The divisive agenda never seems to acknowledge the genesis of the problem but only instills the fear of Khalistan or an attack on the sovereignty of India in the minds of the majority community. Interestingly, to date, we don’t have any assessment on what percent of Sikhs are buyers of the Khalistan narrative however, the divisive agenda continues.

A lot of it also comes from major half-baked information that is presumably intentional is the relationship between Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and Khalistan. There are no records per se, if Bhindrawale did ask for Khalistan. He told Indira Gandhi that if she wanted to give, he would never object to it. And, the second statement that can be attributed to him is: If the Indian Army attacks the Golden Temple, the foundation of Khalistan would be laid.