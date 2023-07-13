The Suspicious Deaths of Khalistani Extremists: Who is Behind What?

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, and Avatar Singh Khanda — all Khalistani extremists (a few declared terrorists by the Indian government) have died within a span of two months.
Within a couple of months, after Khalistan radical and chief of Waris Punjab De Amritpal Singh was nabbed by the security forces, a series of ‘coincidental deaths’ of Khalistani terrorists outside India is a quite intriguing development for anyone interested in matters concerning national security.
Recently the internet was abuzz with the news of Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the founder of Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) dying in a car accident. But he rebuked all the rumours of his death and released a video message issuing death threats to Indian diplomats.
Hardeep Singh Nijjar was one of the most wanted terrorists (with a reward of Rs 10 lakh announced by the National Investigation Agency) in India. Nijjar, an active member of the extremist group The Khalistan Tiger Force, was shot dead on June 19th, on the premises of Guru Nanak Gurudwara Sahib in Canada’s Surrey. Nijjar was also associated with the banned outfit SFJ, which organised a referendum on Khalistan in Brampton.
Before Nijjar, another wanted and dreaded terrorist, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, chief of the extremist outfit Khalistan Commando Force, was shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore in early May.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has particularly requested the Canadian government to act against the Khalistani extremists. India alleges Canada of remaining “soft” on Khalistan hardliners and indulging in Sikh appeasement politics since Sikhs make up a significant population in Canada. While Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly has said, the threats to Indian diplomats by extremists group were “unacceptable” and that the country remains committed to ensuring the safety of foreign diplomats, she also maintained the country’s commitment to "freedom of expression.”
The question worth inquiring about these deaths is: Who might be behind these deaths? Is there a pattern in all these deaths?
Nijjar in one of his interviews just a few days before his killing hinted towards his death. In an interview with Surrey-based radio broadcaster and journalist Gurpreet Singh, he claimed that his name was on his enemy’s “hit list”. (Gurpreet’s Twitter account has been withheld in India.) However, he did not name his enemy, he pointed toward the patterns of the killings, “You see it has been just a month, and look at the killings. We (Sikhs) need to be vigilant. I am already on the enemy’s target,” he said in the interview.
The proponents of accusations on Indian agencies also make a case for their argument by pointing toward right-wing social media users who have been allegedly celebrating the killings of Khalistani extremists. But interestingly if one at all goes by this argument, then it must fairly be asked from these proponents of conspiracy theories that, what about the alleged social media accounts operating from Pakistan which amplifies each and every Khalistan-related stuff, particularly the threats to the Indian diplomats. Is there some Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) connection? What could be Pakistan’s possible interest in the Khalistan movement gaining some momentum?
Pakistan’s interest in making trouble for India has been foundational, though, Kashmir has been their perennial focus, Pakistan’s interest in funding the Khalistan issue is unclear. A significant insight appears in Dr Jagjit Singh Chauhan, founder of the Khalistan movement’s 1993 interview, where he revealed his meeting with Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in New York. Bhutto offered Chauhan, Pakistan as a base for building his movement not because he had brotherly love for the Sikhs but because Pakistan wanted revenge for Bangladesh.
What I mean to say is: there could be numerous nasty conspiracy theories in the absence of facts. But yes, if these cases of suspicious killings are not resolved soon, the radical groups would use these to garner support for their separatist movement.
It is to be noted that since the death of Nijjar, a lot of his social work has been brought to light. It is said that he started langar sewa (a religious act of feeding people) for all international students irrespective of their origin, and held special prayers for indigenous children killed in Kamploons in Canada and for Muslims killed in Christchurch bombings in 2019 in New Zealand. Overall, the assessment of Nijjar in the Punjabi diaspora abroad is that he was a polite person and his death needs thorough and time-bound investigation
In the recent few years, the demand for Khalistan has mostly come from the Sikhs living abroad rather than the Sikhs in India. Interestingly, other than Khalistan being land for the Sikhs, everything is guesswork. Even SFJ, which had organised the referendum on the sovereignty of Punjab offers no information on the character of Khalistan rather it focuses on the right to self-determination and the Indian constitution’s denial of separate religious identity to Sikhs.
The hullabaloo around Khalistan, within India, is usually mixed with communal biases of the society. There definitely are political forces attempting Sikh-Hindu divide, it has been quite evident in the cases of farmers' protests or the Amritpal saga. The divisive agenda never seems to acknowledge the genesis of the problem but only instills the fear of Khalistan or an attack on the sovereignty of India in the minds of the majority community. Interestingly, to date, we don’t have any assessment on what percent of Sikhs are buyers of the Khalistan narrative however, the divisive agenda continues.
A lot of it also comes from major half-baked information that is presumably intentional is the relationship between Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale and Khalistan. There are no records per se, if Bhindrawale did ask for Khalistan. He told Indira Gandhi that if she wanted to give, he would never object to it. And, the second statement that can be attributed to him is: If the Indian Army attacks the Golden Temple, the foundation of Khalistan would be laid.
There is no denying fact that the 1980s in Punjab was marked with violence, human rights abuses, torture, and brutal killings. Hence, for any non-Sikh or non-Punjabi delving into the Khalistan issue, it is important to patiently hear the uncomfortable truths and narratives. Similarly, for the new generation of Sikhs, it is important to understand that their passions are channelised towards constructive dialogue rather than indulging in the prepositions spread by radicals.
In the times of post-truth, it is important to accept that always and obvious would be differences in perspectives from what Delhi articulates for rest of the India.
(Rohin Kumar is an author and independent journalist writing about humanitarian crises. This is an opinion piece. The views expressed above are the authors' own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for them.)
