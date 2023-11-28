Co-Operating With US, Asking Canada for Inputs: Indian Envoy on Nijjar, Pannun

According to a story published in the Financial Times, US authorities foiled a conspiracy to assassinate designated terrorist Gurpreet Singh Pannun on US soil and has also issued a warning to New Delhi over concerns of the India government's involvement.

The report came just a few months after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in September, had alleged the involvement of Indian government officials in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Verma said India was "absolutely" and "decidedly" not involved in the incident, calling the allegations, which caused a diplomatic row between the two countries, were “motivated and absurd."

While Verma said that India-US ties are outside his jurisdiction, he indicated that Indian officials are actively collaborating with the US and have been shown “inputs which are legally presentable."

Meanwhile, commenting on the Canadian investigation, Verma said: