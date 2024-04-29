RAW Officer Vikram Yadav Hired 'Hit Team' to Kill Gurpatwant Pannun: WaPo Report

Vikram Yadav, an official allegedly part of India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), had hired a team to assassinate Khalistani extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in the United States (US) in June last year, a report by The Washington Post claims.
The investigative report, which is part of a series – 'Repression's Long Arm', is based on purported interviews conducted with anonymous current and former senior officials in India, the US, Britain and other countries, and it states that Yadav is the previously unnamed Indian official involved in the alleged assassination plot against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) chief Pannun.
Senior officials at the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) had pushed to prosecute Yadav, officials told The Washington Post, a step that would have implicated RAW in a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Justice Department officials who took part in the White House deliberations sided against those urging criminal charges against Yadav.
In November last year, Southern New York’s United States Attorney’s Office had confirmed that US law enforcement had foiled a conspiracy to assassinate Pannun on American soil. The attorney's office filed charges against an Indian national named Nikhil Gupta who, along with a purported Indian government staffer, is said to have planned the murder.
At the time, the staffer was referred to as CC-1, who had allegedly masterminded the plot to murder Pannun from India. The Washington Post report claims that CC-1 is Vikram Yadav.
The US alleged that in May 2023, CC-1 recruited Gupta to arrange the assassination of Pannun on US soil and in exchange assured the dismissal of a criminal case against him. You can read The Quint's detailed story on the US indictment here.
Meanwhile, India on Monday, 29 April, summoned the Canadian Deputy High Commissioner over the alleged raising of pro-Khalistan slogans at an event addressed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the incident not only hampers ties between the two countries but also promotes a "climate of violence".
"The Government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence," the MEA said.
"Their continued expressions not only impact India-Canada relations but also encourage a climate of violence and criminality in Canada to the detriment of its own citizens," the statement added.
