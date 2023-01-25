Republic Day Special Discount. 10% Off Across All Membership Plans.

Podcast | Do I Like Shah Rukh's Pathaan?

Alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the evergreen actor has proved to his fans that he is worth the wait!
Swati Chopra
Podcast
Swati Chopra reviews Pathaan.

After four long years, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the evergreen actor has proved to his fans that he is worth the wait!

With power-packed action sequences, a dash of good old SRK charm, a healthy mix of emotion, energy and glamour, Pathaan is an out-and-out mass entertainer.

Tune into this episode for full review!

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

