Podcast | Do I Like Shah Rukh's Pathaan?

After four long years, Shah Rukh Khan is back on the big screen with Siddharth Anand's Pathaan. Alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the evergreen actor has proved to his fans that he is worth the wait!

With power-packed action sequences, a dash of good old SRK charm, a healthy mix of emotion, energy and glamour, Pathaan is an out-and-out mass entertainer.

