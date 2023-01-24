The Quint's Podcasts Win Two Awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023

We are delighted to announce that The Quint's Podcast team won two awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards on Tuesday, 24 January.
Photo: The Quint
The Indian Television Dot Com Group organised the event to honor and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.
The Quint's podcasts have been rewarded in the following categories:
Urdunama was awarded the Most Popular Show in the Arts and Entertainment category.
Urdunama, hosted by Fabeha Syed is a weekly podcast about Urdu sharyari, where she talks about words that are popularly used in films and songs, yet leave us wondering what they actually mean and how poets interpret these words and ideas.
You can listen to Urdunama's latest episodes here.
Athar Rather won the award for the Best Show Host in Fiction category for his show Qisse Kahaaniyaan.
Qisse Kahaaniyan is a Quint original podcast with two seasons streaming on all audio platforms. Hosted by Athar Rather, also known as Alif, the show focuses on fictional stories about love, nostalgia, culture and politics.
You can listen to Qisse Kahaniyaan Seasons 1 & 2 here.
