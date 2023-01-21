Podcast | Kya Aapko Bhi Urdu Poetry Ka 'Shauq' Hai?

In this episode of Urdunama, Pabeha talks about 'Shauq' and its use in Urdu Poetry.
Photo: The Quint
Qala's mesmerizing 'Shauq', written by Varun Grover is our song of the moment, because it points out a need for 'shauq', meaning desires and passions, in our lives. However, it also poses a question - are our desires killing us or building us?
In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed reads poets like Parveen Shakir, Faiz, and Sahir among others, who help us figure out what our 'shauq' in life could be.
Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.
