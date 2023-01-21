Podcast | Kya Aapko Bhi Urdu Poetry Ka 'Shauq' Hai?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Kya Aapko Bhi Urdu Poetry Ka 'Shauq' Hai?

Varun Grover's tune from Qala is still running in our minds. So, let's dig deep into the world of 'shauq'.
Fabeha Syed
In this episode of Urdunama, Pabeha talks about 'Shauq' and its use in Urdu Poetry.

Photo: The Quint

Qala's mesmerizing 'Shauq', written by Varun Grover is our song of the moment, because it points out a need for 'shauq', meaning desires and passions, in our lives. However, it also poses a question - are our desires killing us or building us? 

In this episode of Urdunama, Fabeha Syed reads poets like Parveen Shakir, Faiz, and Sahir among others, who help us figure out what our 'shauq' in life could be. 

Bollywood tunes make compulsive hummers out of us. But wait, do you know the meaning of every word you hum? Especially the ones in Urdu? Urdunama, with Fabeha Syed, takes one word at a time and we slice and dice it for you. You can listen to more episodes of Urdunama and other podcasts here, or on your preferred podcast app.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

