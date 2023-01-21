Podcast | Cinema Marte Dum Tak: Masterful, or Mysoginistic?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Cinema Marte Dum Tak: Masterful, or Mysoginistic?

This docu-series talks about the parallel line of cinema running beside mainstream Bollywood in the 80s and 90s.
Pratikshya Mishra
Podcast
Published:

In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya talks about Cinema Marte Dum Tak

From the directors of B, C-Movies from the 90s. Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes you behind the scenes at the making of their films, starring J Neelam, Dilip Gulati, Vinod Talwar, and Kishan Shah.


This documentary series talks about the parallel line of cinema running beside mainstream Bollywood in the 80s and 90s. The popularity of these films in the Era had certain factors, one of them being sexual scenes that made these films popular.

Tune in to Pratikshya's review to find out, if these films were masterful, or misogynistic. 

