Podcast | Cinema Marte Dum Tak: Masterful, or Mysoginistic?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya talks about Cinema Marte Dum Tak
Photo: The Quint
From the directors of B, C-Movies from the 90s. Cinema Marte Dum Tak takes you behind the scenes at the making of their films, starring J Neelam, Dilip Gulati, Vinod Talwar, and Kishan Shah.
This documentary series talks about the parallel line of cinema running beside mainstream Bollywood in the 80s and 90s. The popularity of these films in the Era had certain factors, one of them being sexual scenes that made these films popular.
Tune in to Pratikshya's review to find out, if these films were masterful, or misogynistic.
To debunk myths and facts about Cervical Cancer, click here.
Listen to Swara Bhasker talk about refugees and human rights by clicking here.
Check out our political storytelling podcast, 'Siyasat' by clicking here.
Check out 'Urdunama', a podcast where we talk about everyday Urdu words you hear in moview and songs. Click here.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question:
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)