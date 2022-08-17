Podcast | The Psychology of Bullying: How It Shapes the People We Become

Ever heard of the saying 'sticks and stones may break my bones but words can never hurt me?' We all know that's not true. Words can hurt, and they may not break bones, but they can break spirits.

You know, sometimes I think back to my school days, the kids who got bullied and picked on, and even the kids who did the bullying, and I wonder about their lives now, as adults.

On this week's episode of Not Fine, Thanks – FIT's podcast series on everyday mental health – we talk to two young professionals in their twenties, Arefa, a 26-year-old who works in the social sector and was bullied growing up, and M, (who doesn't want to be named), a 23-year-old sports journalist who admits to having bullied other kids when he was in school.