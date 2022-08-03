Podcast: How Do You Cope With Climate Anxiety? | Not Fine, Thanks Ft. Disha Ravi

The Quint also spoke to Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who is also a member of Fridays For Future India – a global people's movement for climate justice.

What does climate anxiety mean?

Disha: Climate anxiety or eco-anxiety revolves around the fact that people are generally scared or anxious about how they will be impacted by the climate crisis...and just how bad the situation is becoming.

Anoushka: The climate crisis is such a mammoth issue that's so pervasive. Does it ever make you feel hopeless, or like it may be too late to do anything now?

Disha: I personally refuse to give in to climate victimism. Data and scientists have pointed out that there is still hope, as long as we take drastic actions. And that's what I choose to focus on.