Podcast: How Do You Cope With Climate Anxiety? | Not Fine, Thanks Ft. Disha Ravi

Not Fine, Thanks, Episode 3: Climate anxiety with Disha Ravi
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/ FIT)
Do you worry about climate change?
Does it make you so anxious that it impacts your emotions and life decisions?
How do you cope with the feeling?
In this episode of 'Not Fine, Thanks', FIT's Anoushka speaks to three young Indian professionals – a climate correspondent, an environmental policy student, and a doctor – about climate anxiety among young people, climate action, and dealing with hopelessness and climate 'doomism' in the face of a lack of systemic action.
The Quint also spoke to Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi, who is also a member of Fridays For Future India – a global people's movement for climate justice.
What does climate anxiety mean?
Disha: Climate anxiety or eco-anxiety revolves around the fact that people are generally scared or anxious about how they will be impacted by the climate crisis...and just how bad the situation is becoming.
Anoushka: The climate crisis is such a mammoth issue that's so pervasive. Does it ever make you feel hopeless, or like it may be too late to do anything now?
Disha: I personally refuse to give in to climate victimism. Data and scientists have pointed out that there is still hope, as long as we take drastic actions. And that's what I choose to focus on.
Tune in to listen to the full conversation!