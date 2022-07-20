Not Fine, Thanks: Coping With Body Image Issues in the Age of Social Media

Not Fine, Thanks Ep2: Social media and body image.
(Photo: Aroop Misra/ FIT)
"I didn't know I was struggling with body image issues until 4 years ago...we just didn't have the vocabulary for it."
In the first episode of Not Fine, Thanks, I speak to Sakshi Sindwani a model and content creator who opens up about her struggles with body image issues, unrealistic beauty standards in the age of social media, and why it's time we moved from body positivity to body neutrality.
Here are some excepts of our conversation.
"I'm just a chubby girl who decided to break the norms of fashion and change the fashion industry because she was sick of seeing that different body types were not being represented. It made her feel bad," says Sakshi, talking about the origins of her social media presence.
I ask her about her childhood, and where this drive came from, to which she responds, "I was bullied in every possible way."
"It was terrible, but you know it shaped me into becoming the person I am today. I think it's given me the voice. I am so much stronger now because of it," she adds.
"I didn't start with the intention that I want to be a body positive creator, and I'm still not that. These terms were given to me by the community."
Speaking of her struggle with body image issues, Sakshi says it's an ongoing battle.
"I'm not completely happy with myself twenty-four seven of my life, but it's a journey. I've seen myself go through multiple levels and I see myself keep getting better and better," she adds.
Tune in to the first episode of Not Fine, Thanks to listen to the the full conversation.
Not Fine, Thanks is the Quint's new podcast series where host and health reporter Anoushka speaks to young Indians about everyday mental health. Catch new episodes every Wednesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)