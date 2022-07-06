'Bullies Broke My Son': Mother of Faridabad Teen Who Died by Suicide in February

Over a call, the single mother said that she doesn’t have the time to look for a new job. “Who will fight the case? I have so much paperwork, and all the visits to the police station take up my time.”

The school principal did not respond to The Quint’s queries about the teenager's mother being "relieved from service until further orders". The story will be updated if she responds.

"For the first two months, I couldn’t process what had happened. Then I realised that I had to fight for justice for my son. Many people tried to discourage me from doing so because it’s a big school but that angered me even more," said the mother.

Almost five months on, the police hasn't yet filed the chargesheet in the case, confirmed Sube Singh, PRO, Faridabad Police.