Podcast: Are You Struggling With Burnout? | Not Fine, Thanks

Not Fine, Thanks Episode 2: Burnout
(Photo: Aroop Mishra/FIT)
Ever felt uninspired at work? Fatigued? Frustrated? Felt like you're just not able to perform as well as you know you can?
What you're experiencing could be burnout.
Talking about it can help.
In this episode of Not Fine, Thanks, I'm speaking to Eshwar and Parthavee, two young working professionals in their early 30s about their experience with burnout, and more importantly, what they do to overcome it.
Later in the episode, I also speak with Dr Kamna Chhibber, head of department of mental health and behavioural sciences at Fortis Healthcare, Delhi. She routinely works with burnout professionals and shares her insights on the issue.
"I think the term that I would want to use is charred out. 'Burnout' doesn't really do justice to the burnout that happens on a daily basis," says Eshwar who heads the breaking news desk at The Quint.
"We were taught that overachiever thing of always impressing our teachers. That conditioning, we might not realise, may be a childhood thing, but it becomes a forever thing," says Parthavee, the head of audience engagement at Quint FIT.
"It is pretty cyclical, and you don't realise when you become part of the cycle and it becomes very difficult to understand where to pick up the pieces from," explains Dr Kamna Chhibber.
Tune in to listen to our full conversation!
