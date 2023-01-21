Podcast: Do I Like Mission Majnu?

Comparisons to Meghana Gulzar's Raazi are inevitable when it comes to Mission Majnu, which stars Siddharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna.

However, the film does not manage to get close to the Alia Bhatt-starrer.

It starts out with high stakes for the undercover spy, but lacks the depth and emotional core to pull off a realistic portrayal. Tune into the full review by Pratikshya Mishra!