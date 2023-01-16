Podcast | Sharad Yadav: The 'Mandal Messiah'; From Madhya Pradesh To Bihar

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Sharad Yadav: The 'Mandal Messiah'; From Madhya Pradesh To Bihar

Madhya Pradesh was the birthplace of Sharad Yadav, and then he became a typical Bihari.
An example of how dedicated Sharad Yadav was to social justice is that the caste census for which today Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav are challenging Narendra Modi, was initiated years ago by Yadav. Madhya Pradesh was the birthplace of Sharad Yadav, but he became a typical Bihari, and the Mandal politics made Bihar his workplace.

This episode of Siyasat is all about the story of Sharad Yadav's commitment towards democratic values, parliamentary system and socialism.

Siyasat is a Quint Hindi Production, where host Upendra Kumar talks about some of the most fascinating political stories and events from Indian history. But, these aren't mere stories, they shape and influence our everyday lives. New episode, every Monday!

