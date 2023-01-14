Podcast: Do I Like Trail By Fire?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast: Do I Like Trail By Fire?

As someone reporting on the fire tragedy since 2016, I can vouch for the sincerity and sensitivity of the makers.
Somya Lakhani
Trial By Fire review by Somya Lakhani. 

Trial by Fire, directed by Prashant Nair, starring Abhay Deol and Rajshri Deshpande is a seven-part Netflix series based on the Uphaar Cinema tragedy of 1997. It is a gripping story, where episode after episode you feel deeply for the characters and experience their pain and anger. As someone who has been reporting on the fire tragedy since 2016, I can vouch for the sincerity and sensitivity of the makers of the film.

Tune in to listen to my full review.

