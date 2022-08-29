Mukesh Ambani Introduces Daughter Isha As Head of Reliance’s Retail Business

In a move heralding succession, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, introduced his daughter Isha as leader of Reliance group's retail business, at the Reliance annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, 29 August.

The 30-year-old businesswoman gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp at Reliance Industries Ltd's 45th annual shareholders meeting.

In June, Mukesh Ambani had named his son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio.