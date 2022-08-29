Mukesh Ambani Introduces Daughter Isha As Head of Reliance’s Retail Business
He made the announcement at the Reliance annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, 29 August.
In a move heralding succession, Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, introduced his daughter Isha as leader of Reliance group's retail business, at the Reliance annual general meeting (AGM) on Monday, 29 August.
The 30-year-old businesswoman gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp at Reliance Industries Ltd's 45th annual shareholders meeting.
In June, Mukesh Ambani had named his son Akash as chairman of the group's telecom arm, Reliance Jio.
Reliance has three broad businesses – oil refining and petrochemicals, retail and digital services that include telecom.
Akash and Isha have been on the boards of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd since October 2014.
Isha has completed her graduation in Psychology and South Asian Studies from Yale University, and then her MBA from Stanford Graduate School of Business. She had joined Reliance Jio and Reliance Retail in 2014. Before that, she has worked as a business analyst at McKinsey in New York.
Alongside Akash, Isha had been part of the teams that had handled the negotiations at the time of Meta's investment in Reliance. Isha had also launched fashion website Ajio, which falls under Reliance Retail, at the 2016 Lakmé Fashion Week.
Topics: Reliance Mukesh Ambani Isha Ambani
