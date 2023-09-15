Viral Video Shows Dedicated Fan Recreating Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' Metro Dance

In a heartwarming tribute to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic character Azad from the film Jawan, a dedicated fan has recreated the much-loved metro dance scene. Choreographer and Instagram user Anmol K shared this delightful video, capturing the essence of the original moment.
Posted just four days ago, the video has already captured the hearts of over two million viewers. Anmol K, sporting casual attire and sunglasses, effortlessly replicates SRK's signature hook steps from the memorable scene.
He shared the video with the caption, "Created my #Jawan moment. What's yours?"
As this heartwarming tribute to Jawan continues to garner attention on social media, fans and admirers have flooded the comments section with their appreciation and support.
