'Shah Rukh Khan Was Like an Assistant Director on 'Jawan' Sets': Atlee

In 2019, when we met, he was so welcoming, so warm, and so humble. He came up to me and said, 'I want to make a film with you.' I thought he was just going to appreciate my films. But he gave a film to me when I was just four films old, and I knew what a big star he was. I was nervous to even come up with something. And then he motivated me, and I finally came up with something. I narrated the script to him during a Zoom call in Covid times. And we started shooting the film in September 2021.