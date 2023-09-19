'Shah Rukh Khan Was Like an Assistant Director on 'Jawan' Sets': Atlee
Atlee's 'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan is a raging sensation at the box office.
Shah Rukh Khan's filmJawanscripted history with its dream box office run. The director of the film, Atlee, is currently reeling from the success of the action flick. The ace director took some time out to speak to The Quint about the film, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's cameo and much more.
Atlee opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan and how it happened:
In 2019, when we met, he was so welcoming, so warm, and so humble. He came up to me and said, 'I want to make a film with you.' I thought he was just going to appreciate my films. But he gave a film to me when I was just four films old, and I knew what a big star he was. I was nervous to even come up with something. And then he motivated me, and I finally came up with something. I narrated the script to him during a Zoom call in Covid times. And we started shooting the film in September 2021.
The director also spoke about how Deepika Padukone came on board:
My first choice was Deepika ma'am. I was a little hesitant to ask Shah Rukh sir to ask Deepika for a cameo. I was a little reluctant to ask, but in my heart, I wanted her in the film. I went to Pooja Dadlani and asked, 'Is there a chance we can ask Deepika?' Then she said, '100 percent, we will try.' And then we discussed with Shah Rukh and we decided Deepika might like the script on its merits. And then I was sure, by merit, I had a good script for her. After which, we went to narrate the story.