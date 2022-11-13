Sonam Kapoor Shares Glimpses of Her Son Vayu’s Nursery; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse into her son Vayu’s room on Instagram and wrote, “This post is an appreciation post for the people who helped my mom and I put together everything for the arrival of my baby boy.” Sonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their first kid in August.

In the caption, she thanked all “the kind women who helped out a new mom”.

Sonam wrote, “First I’d like to thank @andstudioofficial who specialises in nursery design, @anushananavati designed my baby boys nursery in the shortest amount of time with absolutely no drama , I’ve known Dhwani of @wallpaperscissor since 2009 and she’s always been creative and precise , and I was very sure that anusha and wallpaper scissors would do a beautiful job of making my nursery in bombay a thing of wonder and beauty and boy was I right!! @dinky_nirh curated absolutely everything that I needed for Vayu and made sure I had absolutely every small thing that goes into rearing a new born (sic)”

“My friend @sukeena founder of @luminaireco who put together my Maternitiy wardrobe and then Vayus wardrobe. Thanks to you my baby is the chicest little boy around. Thank you @organisewithease for setting up everything in the nursery and indulging my OCD,” the actor further wrote.

Take a look at the pictures.