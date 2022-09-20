ADVERTISEMENT

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Name Their Son Vayu; Share Their First Pic Together

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu, last month in August.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
2 min read
i

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child last month, on 20 August. The couple announced their son's name and shared their first picture together on social media, on Tuesday, 20 September.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam captioned the post, "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives... In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength... In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

In the picture, Sonam, Anand and lilttle Vayu can be seen dressed in matching traditional yellow Indian attires.

Sonam further explained the meaning of her son's name in her caption that read, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful."

She added, "Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family."

Take a look at the picture here:

Sonam had announced the arrival of her baby in an Instgram post last month. The actor had shared a statement that read, "On 20.8.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors and nurses, friends and family who have supported us in this journey. It's only the beginning but we know are lives are forever changed".

The couple tied the knot on 8 May 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony. In March 2022, the two announced that they are expecting their first child together.

