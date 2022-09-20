Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Name Their Son Vayu; Share Their First Pic Together

In the picture, Sonam, Anand and lilttle Vayu can be seen dressed in matching traditional yellow Indian attires.

Sonam further explained the meaning of her son's name in her caption that read, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deity's of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful."



She added, "Thank you for your continued wishes and blessings for Vayu and his family."

Take a look at the picture here: