Take a Peek Into Sonam Kapoor's 2 Bedroom Flat in London
Sonam Kapoor shared pictures from her London home where she stays with Anand Ahuja.
Sonam Kapoor gave a tour of her grand London house when she shared pictures from a new photoshoot on Instagram. Sonam stays in London with her husband Anand Ahuja. In the first picture, Sonam can be seen resting on a Knoll red velvet sofa.
A dark teal panelling runs across the wall which features an artwork by Jagdish Swaminathan. The next picture gives a better view of the drawing room including a Calanque coffee table and silver elephant pieces passed down from Sonam’s mother-in-law.
The photoshoot was done as part of a feature in the September issue of Architectural Digest. Sonam Kapoor told the publication that the vision for the home included “a foundation of rich textures and jewel tones together.” In another picture Sonam rests against a table in a Chanel trench coat and a de Gournay wallpaper adorns the wall.
The powder room at Sonam and Anand’s place is decked in a blue and white floral wallpaper and a gold sink rests against the wall. Several mirrors with intricate gold details are visible including a Venetian mirror. The doors that lead to the dressing room have been carved by Mumbai artisans.
One of the bedrooms, too, has blue wallpaper and has a black four-poster bed. The main bedroom has a dressing table and a chair with a deep blue cushion. A Manjit Bawa artwork can be seen in the mirror.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote in the caption, “The first time @anandahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it instantly felt like home! It’s a two and a half bedroom space nestled in Notting Hill, and perfect for where we are in our lives at present.”
“Upon seeing the space, we knew right away @rooshadshroff would bring to life a particular vision I had for the space. As always, Rooshad and I very much enjoyed collaborating together. He is highly adept in curating a space tailored to someone’s needs and individual design taste," Sonam added.
"Colour was a big requirement for me, and furthermore he helped bring to fruition my vision to create a more outdoor feel on the inside, rich in greens, blues and jewel tones."Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Actor
Sonam further wrote that her taste has become more ‘eclectic’ and she wanted to incorporate vintage carpets and chandeliers. Talking about the theme she was going for, she revealed that she wanted a “delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage.”
