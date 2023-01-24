In Pics: Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai & Others Attend Subhash Ghai's Birthday Bash

Subhash Ghai hosted a star-studded birthday party on Monday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai threw a lavish birthday party on the occasion of his birthday on Monday, 23 January 2023. From Abhishek Bachchan to Salman Khan, many celebrities turned up for the star-studded event.
Ghai has made many films including Kalicharan, Vishwanath, Karz, Hero and Vidhaata. He is one of the top filmmakers from the 80s and 90s.
Take a look at the photos from the birthday bash here:
Salman Khan looked dapper in his casual look from the birthday bash.
Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwariya Rai dazzled at the birthday party.
Kartik Aaryan also choose to wear a simple black top and jeans for Subhash Ghai's party.
Subhash Ghai posing for photos at his party.
Salman Khan posing with fans at the party.
