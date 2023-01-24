Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Teaser of Salman Khan's Film To Release On This Date

Salman Khan his first look from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared a still from his highly-anticipated film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan while announcing that a teaser of the film will release on the silver screens on 25 January 2023.
Salman took to social media to share a still from the film and also captioned the post as “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Teaser ab dekho bade parde par on 25th Jan…”
Hence, Salman's film's teaser will release during the screening of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Which is also set to release in cinemas on 25 January. The film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari and Shehnaaz Gill.
The film is directed by Farhad Samji.
