Salman Khan Unveils First Look of 'Kisi Ka Bhai...Kisi Ki Jaan'
Salman completes 34 Years in the industry.
Salman Khan recently revealed the first look for his next film, Kisi Ka Bhai…Kisi Ki Jaan. He also went on to thank his fans for supporting him. And also mentioned that he has now completed 34 years in the industry.
In the video shared by Salman, he also wrote, “34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now…My life’s journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan.”
In the teaser he is seen sporting a long hair hairdo and sunglasses.
His other projects excluding Kisi Ka Bhai..Kisi Ki Jaan is his cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. He has also be a part of Tiger 3 along with Katrina Kaif.
