Pics: Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon Have A Blast At The 'Bhediya' Trailer Launch

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Amar Kaushik's Bhediya is all set to hit the silver screens on 25 November. The horror comedy, starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon, is being produced by Dinesh Vijan. The cast and crew of the film had a bash at their trailer launch.
On 19 October, the team took to social media to officially launch the trailer of Bhediya. Here's Kriti Sanon's tweet:
Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon make quite the entrance with an intense performance.
Varun and Kriti welcoming attendees to the trailer launch.
Varun and Kriti posing with Director, Amar Kaushik and Producer, Dinesh Vijan.
Amar Kaushik is all-smiles with actor Deepak Dobriyal.
The cast and crew celebrating Bhediya's trailer launch.
