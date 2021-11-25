Varun Dhawan's First Look From 'Bhediya' Unveiled

The first look of Varun Dhawan from his upcoming movie Bhediya has been unveiled. He plays a werewolf in the film. The poster shows Varun's eyes shining in the dark. We can see the jungle in the background.

Sharing his first look on social media Varun wrote: "#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook. In cinemas November 25th, 2022." A day before, the actor left everyone excited with this announcement: "Bhediya...Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow." The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.