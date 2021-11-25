ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Dhawan's First Look From 'Bhediya' Unveiled

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Varun Dhawan in a poster from <em>Bhediya</em>.</p></div>
The first look of Varun Dhawan from his upcoming movie Bhediya has been unveiled. He plays a werewolf in the film. The poster shows Varun's eyes shining in the dark. We can see the jungle in the background.

Sharing his first look on social media Varun wrote: "#BHEDIYA #bheidyafirstlook. In cinemas November 25th, 2022." A day before, the actor left everyone excited with this announcement: "Bhediya...Kal hogi #Bhediya se pehli mulaqat! First look out tomorrow. #BhediyaTomorrow." The film also stars Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Shot in Arunachal Pradesh, Bhediya is inspired by popular folk tales of the state. It has been directed by Amar Kaushik and scheduled to release on 25 November next year.

Varun underwent a huge physical transformation for his role. A few months back he took to Instagram to share photos of him training at the gym.

