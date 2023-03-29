Pics: Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor & Others Attend Tania Shroff's Birthday Bash

Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda arrive for Tania Shroff's birthday.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
On Tuesday, 28 March, Tania Shroff celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend, Ahan Shetty, and her industry friends in Mumbai. Several celebrity kids, including Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan and son Aryan Khan, attended the birthday bash. Actor Shanaya Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda were also on the guest list.
Here are some photos:
Suhana Khan looked gorgeous in a brown jumpsuit.
Agastya Nanda arrived in a plain black t-shirt.
Shanaya Kapoor looked vibrant in black.
Tania Shroff was all smiles with her boyfriend, Ahan Shetty, as they posed for the shutterbugs.
Nirvan Khan arrived in a blue denim jacket paired with black jeans and a t-shirt.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)