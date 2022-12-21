Shah Rukh Khan Gifts a Special Journal to Suhana Ahead of Her Acting Debut

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan, is making her acting debut with The Archies.
Suhana Khan is all set for the release of her debut film, The Archies. After wrapping up the shoot of her film, helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Suhana shared a picture of a special journal on social media on 20 December that her father, Shah Rukh Khan, gifted to her.
Taking to Instagram, the 22-year-old actor shared a couple of pictures from her father's journal, one of which has a page that dates back to 2014. The first page of the journal read, "This journal belongs to Suhana Khan, by Papa.” The next page had a title that read, "On acting."
Suhana captioned her post, "Tuesday Inspiration" with a red heart emoji.
Shah Rukh was quick to react to his daughter's heartfelt post and left a sweet message in the comments section for her. He wrote, "Everything I don’t know of acting I have put it there for you to learn and teach me back, little one."
Earlier on Monday, Zoya shared some pictures from her film's last shoot day on social media. She captioned her post, "Archieeeeeessssss! Film Wrap. Best Crew. Best Cast. Only Gratitude."
Adapted from the popular American teen-drama Riverdale, The Archies will also feature Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Agastya Nanda, Aditi Dot, and Mihir Ahuja in pivotal roles. Suhana will be seen essaying the role of Veronica, originally played by Camila Mendes in the Netflix show.
