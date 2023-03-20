Amitabh Bachchan Shares Health Update; Says He’s Been In ‘Extreme Pain’

He took to his blog to write, “Work be the essence of routine .. and routine be the effervescence of living life .. in the absence of either the world crumbles and falls apart .. routine guides the day to its efficiency and the absence of which disturbs .. So .. I must rid myself of disturbance .. get back to work and bring back routine .. and that shall hopefully , with all your prayers , occur in its rapidity."

Bachchan also went on to talk about his injury in great detail, “So growth under the callus develops overnight and the medics have to be called to attend .. there is a blister under the callus .. a blister under the callus .. ? strange , never heard or experienced before , but there it is and yes extreme pain .. so attention given to it .. a live puncturing under the callus , syringe removal of liquids by piercing the subject and wrapped under the dressed blanket of some protection .. till the morrow ..”

He also recently posted about how he wanted to get back on the ramp. He wrote, "thank you for all the prayers and wishes for my recovery .. I repair .. hope to be back on the ramp soon."

The actor had shared that he has been feeling ‘extreme pain’.