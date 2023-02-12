Photos: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn & Kajol Attend Kiara-Sidharth's Wedding Reception

Kajol-Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt at Sidharth-Kiara's wedding reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand wedding reception at the St Regis hotel in Mumbai, on 12 February, for their industry friends. The Shershaah co-stars tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, earlier this week.
From Ajay Devgn and Kajol to Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities were part of the star-studded guest list.
Here, take a look at the photos:
Kiara wore a black and white gown paired with statement diamond jewellery, while Sidharth complimented her look in a shimmery black suit.
Newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth can't take their eyes off each other.
Newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth looked stunning at their wedding reception.
Newlyweds Kiara and Sidharth pose with their families.
Ajay Devgn and Kajol looked stunning at the wedding reception.
Kiara hugs Kajol; Sidharth hugs Ajay Devgn.
Abhishek Bachchan arrived in an all-black look at the reception.
Anupam Kher also arrived at the wedding reception.
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a shimmery silver saree.
Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji arrived together.
Vidya Balan arrived with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Ishaan Khatter looked dapper in a black suit.
Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra arrived in a black suit.
Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor pose together at the wedding reception.
Neetu Kapoor looked beautiful in her traditional attire.
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty at the wedding reception.
