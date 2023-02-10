Pics: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Others Dazzle at Sidharth-Kiara Wedding

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput & Others Dazzle at Sidharth-Kiara Wedding.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share some photos from the much talked about Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra wedding. In the photos, we can see her and Shahid Kapoor posing for the camera. They looked stunning in their respective outfits. She captioned the post as, "Ladkiwale. Warm, intimate and so special! Congratulations"
Karan Johar also shared some snaps from the grand wedding as he congratulated his "years" (friends).
Mira Rajput and and Shahid Kapoor looked stunning at the wedding.
Karan Johar wore designs by Manish Malhotra.
Karan looks dapper in traditional attire.
Karan opted to wear a silver sherwani for the wedding.
Mira looked gorgeous in white.
Juhi Chawla also looked beautiful in her outfit.
