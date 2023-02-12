In Photos: Newlyweds Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Return to Mumbai

A week after their wedding festivities in Jaisalmer and Delhi, newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra returned to Mumbai on Saturday, 11 February. The couple will host a grand wedding reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on 12 February. The Shershaah co-stars posed outside their Mumbai residence for the paparazzi and distributed sweets among them.

Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on 7 February.

Here, take a look at the photos: