Sara-Vicky Seek Blessings at Siddhivinayak Post 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' Success

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal's romantic drama, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has opened to great numbers at the domestic box office within the first week of its release. The Laxman Utekar directorial was released in theatres on Friday, 2 June. To celebrate the success, Sara and Vicky paid a visit to Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on 6 June to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.
The co-actors also distributed sweets among the shutterbugs stationed outside the temple.
Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan seek blessings from Lord Ganesha.
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai.
Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal arrive at the temple premises.
Sara Ali Khan greets shutterbugs stationed outside the temple.
Vicky and Sara distribute sweets among fans.
Vicky and Sara celebrate their film's success at the temple.
